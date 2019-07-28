TAYLORSVILLE James "Jim" Leon Hall, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 455 Millersville Rd. in Taylorsville. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

