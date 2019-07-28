TAYLORSVILLE James "Jim" Leon Hall, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 455 Millersville Rd. in Taylorsville. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Piedmont Grading & Excavation All Types of Skid Steer & Mini-Excavator Work Sow Yards Over seeding Small Clearing All Types of Hauling All Types of Landscaping Debris cleaning Luke Elder 828- 244-3898 or 828-632-9088
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.