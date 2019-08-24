LAKE WYLIE, S.C. Edward Radrin Hall, 66, of Lake Wylie, S.C., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Born Oct. 7, 1952, in Hickory, he was the first and only son of Bruce and Maxine Hall. Mr. Hall was a loving father and proud veteran who served in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Vietnam War. Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Icard Hall. He is survived by his father, Bruce Hall of Hickory; a daughter, Aaron Brown and husband, Trey Brown of Lexington, N.C.; a daughter, Ashley Hall, of Washington, D.C.; a son, William Hall of Boonville; two grandchildren, Brice Jenkins and Alivia Brown; and a long-time partner, Susan Birmingham of Venice, Fla. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC Hwy. 127 N in Hickory, with Pastor Michael Stone officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Ed Hall.
