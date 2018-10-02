GRANITE FALLS Jeff "The Champ" Hagaman left this world doing what he loved at the NOLA Motorsports Park near New Orleans, La., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Many people knew Jeff as the man, the myth, the legend! He was many things - the hard-working business owner of Hagaman Trucking, who often worked 16-hour days, a kindhearted landlord for Hagaman Rental Properties, and a world record-setting racing enthusiast. However, his most important title was proud father to his children, Chaz and Chya, and the fun-loving husband of 24 years to his "Old Lady" and soulmate, Candis. Charles Jeffrey Hagaman Sr., 52, of Granite Falls, was born to Leslie Joseph Hagaman Sr., and Jeanetta Hood Hagaman, Jan. 20, 1966. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe; and brother, Leslie. Jeff graduated from Hibriten High School in 1984 and was a lifelong resident of Caldwell County. Jeff lived his life like many people only wished they could... full throttle! He was a modern-day daredevil who loved a good time, and he always found a way to include his friends in the fun. His laugh and smile were genuine and infectious. Everyone knew when Jeff was around, and his carefree, outrageous antics were always entertaining. He liked to jump off dams and bridges, box, wrestle, spin tires, race, and anything that would cause an adrenaline rush or a "good time." A quote that best describes his life is "Every man dies, not every man truly lives," from the movie "Braveheart." Jeff had a passion for racing and the remarkable ability to push his cars to their limits. He was known to show up at the track with only an air gauge, cheerfully borrowing the tools he needed from his fellow racers. He was admired and respected among generations of competitors and race fans. Jeff lived his life out loud and in the moment. He was just as happy racing a hundred-dollar beater car down a back road as he was setting world records in his high horse-powered toys. He loved all types of racing whether it was at a round track, dragstrip, airstrip, or on a road somewhere in "Mexico." Jeff loved cooking a made-to-order breakfast on Sunday mornings for his family, stopping at Cubbard Express on Saturdays for a favorite BLT sandwich, watching racing videos all through the evening, talking nonstop on the phone with his friends, and working out the next "best deal." Jeff always answered the phone with his trademark "What's happening?" and he really did care what was happening; he was always quick to offer support and do anything he could to help a person in need. He was a generous man - generous with his time, his business expertise, his money, and his zest for life. Jeff was the rare person who could reach people of all ages and backgrounds. He will be remembered for his contagious enthusiasm, his relentless work ethic, his love for his family, his admiration for the racing community, and his need for speed. Jeff was the "Real Deal." The Hagaman family held a private, family service conducted by the Rev. Holly Cobb Adams. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. To honor Jeff's memory, the family requests that you perform an act of kindness for someone, donate to the charity of your choice, or if you feel so inclined, leave a set of black marks on your favorite road. Ready One Two Three! Condolences may be sent to the Hagaman family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Hagaman family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
