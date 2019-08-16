HOOVER, Ala. Velma Sherrill Hafer, 95, of Hoover, Ala., formerly of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, after an extended illness. The ninth and youngest child of the late John "J.D." and Martha Sherrill, she was born on the farm in the Grace Chapel area of Caldwell County. A life-long resident of Granite Falls and Hickory, Velma lived the last 10 years with her daughter in Hoover, Ala. She graduated from Granite Falls High School and lettered in basketball. Velma worked as admissions officer at Hickory Memorial Hospital and Catawba Memorial Hospital. She was an avid Elvis Presley and NASCAR fan, as well as a gardener, bird watcher, card player, poet, and colored pencil artist. In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her siblings, Annie Sue Sherrill, Eva Sherrill McRary, Letha Sherrill Burns, Bruce Russell Sherrill, John Smith Sherrill, Inez Sherrill Heffner, Rachel Sherrill Bumgarner, and her infant sister, Gladys Sherrill. Velma is survived by her beloved daughter, Ginger Sherrill Bryant; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, at Grace Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Sean Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Chapel United Methodist Church, 4336 Grace Chapel Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630; or the Grace Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, 4548 Grace Chapel Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Hickory is serving the family of Velma Sherrill Hafer and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.