GRANITE FALLS Klaus Adolf Hadschin, 69, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice in Hudson. He was born Nov. 17, 1949, in Germany, the son of the late Adolf Hadschin and Hilde Horz Gilbert. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one nephew, Michael Hadschin. Klaus served as a property book officer in the U.S. Army and retired after 23 years as an Officer CW3. He loved to tournament fish, loved guns and loved President Trump. He was of the Lutheran faith. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Hui Ku Cha Hadschin of the home; sons, Jerry Hadschin (Wendy) of Granite Falls, Richard Hadschin (Lisa) of Granite Falls; brother, Helmut Hadschin (Elfie) of Austria; niece, Melanie Hadschin Brandner of Austria; a granddaughter, Allie Hadschin of Granite Falls; and two grandsons, Cameron Hadschin and Parker Hadschin both of Granite Falls. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Dry Ponds Baptist Church, with the service following at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Rob Evans. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the active duty military honor guard of Ft. Bragg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com.
