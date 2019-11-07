NEWTON Nora Eunice Scronce Gutyar, 104, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels. She was born July 15, 1915, in Catawba County to the late Edwin Guy Scronce and Fannie Belle Scronce. Eunice graduated from Blackburn School and attended Appalachian State Teachers College. In 1940, she married Frank Joseph Gutyar from New York City, where they lived until he was drafted in 1943. Eunice lived with her parents in the Plateau area during the war. She and Frank settled in Newton after his return. She worked at Knitmode for many years, then Klopman Mills, then Bassett. In her retirement, she was an avid volunteer in Catawba County and loved to travel. She traveled across the United States, North and South America, China, Australia, and Europe. Eunice was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Frank Joseph Gutyar; grandson, Greg Spurling; brothers, Bain, Edwin and Warren Scronce; and sisters, Mary Kate McCaslin, Stella Kirby, Mabel Walsh and Ruby Scronce. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Marsha G. Spurling and husband, Tom, of Belwood, Frances G. Bolling and husband, Jim, of Seneca, S.C.; grandchildren, Scott Spurling (Dawn)of Belwood, Leslie S. Webb (Derek) of Belwood, Myra S. Juban (Matt) of Peingtake, South Korea, Trent Bolling (Dori) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Chad Bolling (Holly) of Greenville, S.C.; beloved granddaughter-in-law, Dakota N. Spurling of Newton; great-grandchildren, Lee Spurling (Kasey), Dustin Spurling, Nori Webb, Alayna Webb, Bethany Webb, Joseph Webb, Jacob Webb, Eli Webb, all of Belwood, Cheyenne Spurling and Luke Spurling, both of Newton, Savanna Gantt of Belwood, Daniel Juban and Liam Juban, both of Peingtake, Maya Bolling and Kayla Bolling, both of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Andrew Bolling, Conner Bolling, Emily Bolling and Evan Bolling, all of Greenville, S.C.; great-great-granddaughters, Hallie Norah Spurling and Mila Marie Love; and 13 nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Eunice's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at noon, at First United Methodist Church in Newton. The Rev. Susan Roddey will officiate. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 926, Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Gutyar family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Gutyar family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!