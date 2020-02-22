December 7, 1948 - February 20, 2020 Glenn Preston Guthrie passed away at Carolina Caring after a period of extended illness, Thursday, Feb 20, 2020. Born Dec. 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Claude and Mary Ann Guthrie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Thomas Flowers. Glenn was a 1971 graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973 before working in the North Carolina furniture industry for over 40 years as an industrial and design engineer. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy Lookadoo Guthrie; two sons, Brian C. Guthrie (wife, Jennifer L. Guthrie), David A Guthrie (wife, Bethany M. Guthrie); five grandchildren, Hayley, Carson, Jase, Hannah and Elizabeth; his sister, Dixie (Guthrie) Flowers; brother-in-law, Don Lookadoo (Mrs. Kim Lookadoo); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at New Life Church, 4639 County Home Rd., in Conover, with the Rev. Jonathan Foster officiating and assisted by the Rev. Steve Clark. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Vertical Life Church, 111 W 8th St., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
