June 2, 1933 - May 15, 2020 Mr. Billy Donald Guin Sr., 86, Hickory, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence. Don was born June 2, 1933, to the late Lee Henderson Guin and late Nettie Lowder Guin. He served in the U.S. Army as a MP, before working for Hickory Springs, as a maintenance supervisor, for many years. He was a long-time and active member of Hildebrand First Baptist Church. Don was always working as a handyman around the house, and was a jack-of-all trades when it came to taking apart or fixing anything. He was a loving husband, father, and friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Guin was preceded in death by daughter, Cynthia Guin; and son, Billy Donald Guin Jr. Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Thomas Guin, of the home; daughter, Robin Valentino and husband, Patrick, of High Point; and sister, Betty Sain, of Hildebran. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Ron Arndt officiating. Memorials may be sent to Hildebran First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637; or Wounded Warrior Project, at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. www.heritagefuneralservice.com
