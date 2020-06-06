Guin, Jo Ann Thomas

March 6, 1937 - June 4, 2020 Mrs. Jo Ann Thomas Guin, 83, of Hildebran, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Hospice Home at High Point, following a period of declining health. Jo Ann was born March 6, 1937, in Ashe County to the late Kermit Thomas and Edna Rose Mundy Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Donald Guin; son, Billy Donald Guin Jr.; and daughter, Cynthia Guin. Surviving her are daughter, Robin Valentino and husband, Patrick, of High Point; and sister, Phyllis Young and husband, Allen, of Icard. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, with the Rev. Ronald Arndt officiating. Mrs. Guin will lie-in-state at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., for friends and visitors to pay respects if they wish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hildebran First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637; or Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
