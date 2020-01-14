NEWTON Twyla Kay Mitchell Groves, 81, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. She was born July 17, 1938, in Summit County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rollin Mitchell and Virginia Farson Mitchell. Twyla was a loving wife and mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil C. Groves. Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Ramona Stratton, Claudia Adamson and husband, Randy; son, Edward Groves and wife, Sherrie; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home, with Pastor Chuck Bryant officiating. Condolences may be sent to the Groves family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Groves family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
