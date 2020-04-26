July 29, 1950 - April 24, 2020 Michele Sue Gross, 69, of Hickory, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. Born July 29, 1950, she was the oldest daughter of the late James William Hart Jr. and Margaret Rose Anthony Hart. Michele was a volunteer with Carolina Caring Hospice of Newton, North Carolina. Michele spent much of her professional career helping others through her work at Catawba Valley Memorial Hospital in Hickory where she shared her love of Jesus Christ and her empathy for others openly. Michele was known affectionately by family members as "Mickey" and was known for her love of music. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dale Gross; daughter, Melissa Hammersmith Weaver of Vale; granddaughter, Masi Helms of Vale; sister, Holly Mathews (Charley) of Bettendorf, Iowa; brother, Eric Hart (Lihua) of Raleigh; grand-niece, Eliana Hart; nephew, Chuck Mathews (Laine) of Bartonville, Ill.; niece, Diana Mathews Holberg (Ryan) of Webster City, Iowa; uncle, Curtis Anthony (Ilene) of Okemah, Okla.; aunt, Viola Gasper of Bridgeport, Texas; and 10 cousins and their families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Dean Hammersmith Jr.; and her nephews, James Charles Hart and Philip Daniel Hart. The family will have a celebration of life and a private service once the restrictions of COVID-19 have been lifted. Jenkins Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
ROSE BROTHERS LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPING MOWING HEDGE TRIMMING FERTILIZING STUMP GRINDING MULCHING GARDEN PREPPING PINE STRAW PHILLIP & ISAAC ROSE 704-437-1552