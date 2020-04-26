July 29, 1950 - April 24, 2020 Michele Sue Gross, 69, of Hickory, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. Born July 29, 1950, she was the oldest daughter of the late James William Hart Jr. and Margaret Rose Anthony Hart. Michele was a volunteer with Carolina Caring Hospice of Newton, North Carolina. Michele spent much of her professional career helping others through her work at Catawba Valley Memorial Hospital in Hickory where she shared her love of Jesus Christ and her empathy for others openly. Michele was known affectionately by family members as "Mickey" and was known for her love of music. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dale Gross; daughter, Melissa Hammersmith Weaver of Vale; granddaughter, Masi Helms of Vale; sister, Holly Mathews (Charley) of Bettendorf, Iowa; brother, Eric Hart (Lihua) of Raleigh; grand-niece, Eliana Hart; nephew, Chuck Mathews (Laine) of Bartonville, Ill.; niece, Diana Mathews Holberg (Ryan) of Webster City, Iowa; uncle, Curtis Anthony (Ilene) of Okemah, Okla.; aunt, Viola Gasper of Bridgeport, Texas; and 10 cousins and their families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Dean Hammersmith Jr.; and her nephews, James Charles Hart and Philip Daniel Hart. The family will have a celebration of life and a private service once the restrictions of COVID-19 have been lifted. Jenkins Funeral Home is serving the family.

