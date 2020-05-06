September 24, 1975 - May 4, 2020 Herman Lee Gross, 44, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2020. Born Sept. 24, 1975, in Johnson County, Ind., he was the son of Alice McKee Gross of Hickory, and the late Charles Lee Gross. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Adkins. Herman was a proud diesel mechanic and was working with Rick's Truck Service. He was a loving son, brother, father and husband and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his mother, Alice, Herman is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Adkins Gross of the home; children, Dylan Lee Gross of Franklin, Ind., Samantha Lynn Gross Thompson of Bargersville, Ind., Kaitlyn Marie Gross of the home, and Madison Lynn Gross of the home; brother, Charles Allen Gross of Madison, Ind.; sister, Trisha M. Wright of Dupont, Ind.; mother and father-in-law, Dora Marie Perry and Robert Perry of Hickory; brothers-in-law, David Adkins and Roger Sinclair, both of Edinburg, Ind. and James Adkins of Shelbyville, Ind.; and numerous friends who he considered family. Due to the coronavirus, there will not be any services at this time. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

