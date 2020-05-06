September 24, 1975 - May 4, 2020 Herman Lee Gross, 44, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2020. Born Sept. 24, 1975, in Johnson County, Ind., he was the son of Alice McKee Gross of Hickory, and the late Charles Lee Gross. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Adkins. Herman was a proud diesel mechanic and was working with Rick's Truck Service. He was a loving son, brother, father and husband and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his mother, Alice, Herman is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Adkins Gross of the home; children, Dylan Lee Gross of Franklin, Ind., Samantha Lynn Gross Thompson of Bargersville, Ind., Kaitlyn Marie Gross of the home, and Madison Lynn Gross of the home; brother, Charles Allen Gross of Madison, Ind.; sister, Trisha M. Wright of Dupont, Ind.; mother and father-in-law, Dora Marie Perry and Robert Perry of Hickory; brothers-in-law, David Adkins and Roger Sinclair, both of Edinburg, Ind. and James Adkins of Shelbyville, Ind.; and numerous friends who he considered family. Due to the coronavirus, there will not be any services at this time. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
+1
+1
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
A Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343