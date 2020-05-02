April 12, 1952 - April 30, 2020 Roger "Steve" Grindstaff, 68, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence. Steve was born in Mecklenburg County, April 12, 1952, he was the son of Ruby Grindstaff Couick. Steve worked as co-owner and operator of Galaxy Foods. He also worked for Winn-Dixie for 19 years. He is survived by his sons, Steven Grindstaff of Cramerton and Ryan Grindstaff of Hickory; mother, Ruby Grindstaff Couick of Indian Trail; grandchildren, Matthew Grindstaff of Harrisburg, Jackson Grindstaff of Hickory, and Jordan Grindstaff of Hickory; half brother, Scott Couick of Indian Trail; and a number of loved cousins. Steve will lie in state Sunday, May 3, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Hildebran. The Rev. Ronald Arndt will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
