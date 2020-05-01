January 18, 1931 - April 9, 2020 Virginia Rink "Bobbie" Griggs, 89, of Lawrenceville, Ga., passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. Bobbie was born in Elizabeth City, Jan. 18, 1931, to the late Dewey Lee Rink and Mabel Yount Rink. Bobbie was a graduate of Hickory High School's Class of 1949 and was fortunate enough to attend the 70th reunion of her class of '49 last October. She was also a member of the Lenoir-Rhyne University's Class of 1953. Bobbie was a church secretary, serving over 30 years at the Advent Lutheran Church in Doraville, Ga. She also served on the office of the Southeastern Synod, Lutheran Church in America and at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Hickory. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Edsell Griggs; daughter, Karen (Marshall) Poole of Hoschton, Ga.; sons, Eric (Shirley) Griggs of Hickory, and Scott Griggs of Lawrenceville, Ga.; stepson, Steve (Debra) Griggs of Fayetteville, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. In additional to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Anderson; and four brothers, Wesley Rink, D.L. Rink, William Rink and Francis Rink. Due to the current health situation concerning the coronavirus and the travel and gathering restrictions imposed, a celebration of life and memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Gary and the Rev. Nancy Christensen will be officiating. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966. Lawson Funeral Home 4532 Hwy. 53 Hoschton, GA 30548
