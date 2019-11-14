CONOVER Patricia "Patty" Harris Griggs, 70, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Home in Hickory. She was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Elkin, to the late Rutherford Maynard Harris and Anne White Chrisley. Patty was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Conover and retired as office manager after 23 years working alongside her husband, Dr. John T. Griggs, Optometrist. She had a great passion for antiques and interior design. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, John Rutherford Nixon; and brother-in-law, Ken Morris. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Dr. John T. Griggs of the home; children, Jennifer Holder Arnold and husband, Scott of Ronda, Casandria Griggs Crane and husband, Andrew, of American Fork, Utah, Christian Griggs and wife, Mikaela, of Cohutta, Ga., Erica Griggs Royer and husband, Timothy of Logan, Utah, Evelyn Griggs Smallwood and husband, Michael, of Durham, Adam Griggs and wife, Nancy, of Macon, Ga., Allison Griggs Richards and husband, Chad, of Ocala, Fla; sister, Lynne Harris Morris of Hickory; stepbrother, Buddy Chrisley of Pulaski, Va.; and 22 grandchildren. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Trinity Ridge for the loving care they provided. A service to celebrate Patty's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m., at Harmony Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Arthur Mason will officiate. A graveside will follow at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 1467 Cool Springs Church Rd., in Elkin, at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at Harmony Baptist Church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 4477 C&B Farm Rd., Conover, NC 28613. Condolences may be sent to the Griggs family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Griggs family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!