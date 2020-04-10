November 7, 1944 - April 8, 2020 Mr. Robert Arthur Griffey, 75, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center. He was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Catawba County, to the late Arthur W. Griffey and Lorene Keener Griffey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Griffey. Mr. Griffey was retired from the U.S. Army. Those left to cherish his memory include his two sons, Robert Michael Griffey and wife, Crissy, of Moravian Falls, and Richard Griffey of Charlotte; one daughter, Candace Montelongo of Hickory; one brother, Joe W. Griffey and wife, Gail, of Lenoir; one uncle, Bob Keener of Hickory; and four grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Griffey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.