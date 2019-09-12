HICKORY Joann Kazee Griesmer, 89, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. The Griesmer family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.