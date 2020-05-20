June 23, 1935 - May 17, 2020 J.D. Gregory, 84, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. He was born June 23, 1935, in Madison County, to James Ellis Gregory and Hattie Fleming Gregory. J.D. was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. He loved NASCAR, and flea marketing. He was a former auto racer and retired as an insurance agent. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Patsy Page Gregory. J.D. is survived by sons, J.D. Gregory Jr. and wife, Carla, of Gastonia, Rickey Gregory of Hickory, and David Gregory and wife, Bonnie, of Concord; brother, Fred Gregory and wife, Ping, of Taylorsville; sister, Gail Wilson of Hickory; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Paul Deal officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
