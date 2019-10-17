MORGANTON Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Duckworth Greer, 69, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at East Valdese Baptist Church Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Greer family.