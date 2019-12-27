HICKORY Mr. Paul Evans Greene, 89, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Trinity Village in Hickory. Born Oct. 14, 1930, in Caldwell County, Paul was a son of the late Vernie and Edith Barlowe Greene. Paul worked in the furniture industry for more than 50 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. During his time of service, he served as military police in Vienna, Austria, during the Korean conflict. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, reading and doing crossword puzzles. Paul was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hickory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Walsh Greene; second wife, Sue Martin Greene; infant twins, Ronnie Dean, Donnie Gene Greene; a son, Terrell Lynn Greene; and siblings, the Rev. Ira Greene, Harvey Eugene Greene, Ward William Greene and Judy Greene Fata. Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Greene Byrd (husband, Victor); two sons, Michael Greene (life partner, David Ingle), Paul Wayne Greene; stepchildren, Mark Hoover, Matt Hoover; three brothers, Jack Greene, George Greene, Jerry Greene; a grandson, Chad Greene; a granddaughter, Patricia Hoover; and numerous other relatives. A celebration of Paul's life will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Scott Hooks officiating. Interment will be in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Yadkin Valley. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Greene family.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
1070 Taylorsville Road
Lenoir, NC 28645
3:00PM
1070 Taylorsville Road
Lenoir, NC 28645