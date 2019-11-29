HICKORY Myrtle Lee Greene, 99, of Hickory, left this earth to be with our heavenly Father, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Myrtle was born to Edward and Wilma Adair Reynolds in 1920, in Kings Mountain. She attended Gardner Webb College. In 1943, she married Baxter Greene and they raised three daughters, Linda, Sara, and Marie. The Greene family lived in Shelby until 1956, and then moved to Hickory for Baxter's job as the manager of Fresh Air Market. In addition to being a loving and devoted wife, mother, and housewife, Myrtle worked at Marlow Hosiery Mill in Longview and Southern Desk in Hildebran, a division of Drexel Heritage Furniture. After Myrtle retired from Southern Desk, she and Baxter enjoyed growing and selling flowers, vegetable plants, and vegetables from their home greenhouse and garden. They would be found every Thursday at the Catawba County Stock Sale selling their goods. Yet, Myrtle's favorite activities were held at First Baptist Church in Hickory, where she and her family were members. Myrtle was a very loyal and active member, singing in the Chancel Choir, Gospel Choir and Melodears. She taught Sunday school and assisted with GA's for many years. Myrtle loved attending and participating in many church activities: Wednesday night prayer meetings, Bible studies, W.M.U. (Women's Missionary Union), Sunday school, and the Tuesday knitting group. Myrtle loved her church and her many friends there. Myrtle was known for her love and support for her family, strong Christian faith, caring and supportive friendship, and her "green thumb" with plants, gardening, and a beautiful lawn. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Baxter; and siblings, Edna Gantt, Raymond Reynolds, Alfred Reynolds, and Corrine Swofford. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Linda McPherson (Larry) of Irmo, S.C., Sara Foster (John) or Elkin, and Marie MacKay (Brian) of Greensboro; her six grandchildren and their spouses, Jeff McPherson (Denise), Brian McPherson (Karen), Christel Murray (Vallie), Cheryl Hanner (Vance), Melissa Pappas (Cameron), and Michelle MacKay; her nine great-grandchildren, Nick McPherson, (Lauren), Nathan McPherson, and McKenzie McPherson, Skyler McPherson and Tanner McPherson, Jesse Murray and Cooper Murray, Rachel Hanner and Lauren Hanner; and many nieces, nephews and their families. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at First Baptist Church in Hickory, with the Rev. Rendell Hipps officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church, 339 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Trellis Hospice of Davie County, 377 Hospital St. #103, Mocksville, NC 27028. The family would like to thank the staff at Trellis Hospice and Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation-Mocksville for their loving support and assistance the last few months, especially Melinda Smith and Patricia Greene. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Myrtle Lee Greene and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206