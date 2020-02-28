June 13, 1939 - February 26, 2020 JoAnn "Moose" Benfield Greene, 80, of Vale, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Joann was born June 13, 1939, in Catawba County to the late Smith Lee and Etta Spencer Benfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald Greene of the home; son, Ronald Greene of Vale; two granddaughters, Melissa Greene of Hickory, Christie Rhoney of Sherrills Ford; grandson, Connor Greene of Vale; great-granddaughter, Meghan Rhoney; and great-grandson, Dylan Rhoney. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Gary Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
