August 21, 1946 - May 16, 2020 Harold Ray Greene, 73, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold was born Aug. 21, 1946, in Wilkes County to the late Wiley Burl and Ila Green. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. Harold enjoyed flea marketing and meeting new people. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry Greene; and a sister, Jean. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Linda Greene; children, Tonya Amnony and husband, Ronen, of Florida, Jeanette and Bessie, Chad Lambert of Hickory, Sean Lambert Sr. and wife, Brittany, of Hickory; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Laney of Matthews; and a brother, Charles Greene of Wilkesboro. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, May 20, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
