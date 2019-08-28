HICKORY Stephanie Ann Gaines Gray, 45, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Born May 16, 1974, in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of Sheila Ann Stafford Lowe. Survivors include her mother, Sheila Ann Lowe and husband, Dean; two siblings, Joe and Niki Sanders; two daughters, Taurie and Dani Gray; a son, Henry Hoeft; a grandson, Hayden Hoeft; and her fiancé, Bobby Spruill. Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marilyn Bryant. The family will gather at a later date. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family and online condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
