May 4, 2020 Ms. Shirley Ann Gray, 74, of Hickory, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Survivors are Marlon Gray, Michael Gray, Deborah (Robert) Banks, Stacie Gray, and Tracie Gray; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rosa Parks. A private service will be held Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m., at the chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary, 828-323-1980. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary

