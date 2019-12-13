HICKORY Miss Amanda Nicole Gray, 30, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Aug. 6, 1989, at Forsyth Medical Center. Amanda was raised by Bobbi Claridge and stepfather, Evan Claridge, as well as father, Cody Gray. She was a loving daughter, sister and mother, who graduated from Starmount High School in 2006. Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Bobbi and Evan Claridge; father, Cody Gray; children, Aubrey Nicole Sigmon and Braiden Dean Sigmon; sisters, Renea Lynn Gray and Maria Kelsi Gray; nephew, Bentley Harrell; grandmother, Shirley Gray; aunts, Barbara Woodall, Shirley Johnson, Tammy Hill and Cindy Gray; and cousins Chris Caudill, Jackie Gallagher, Amber Field, Travis Hill and Chad Hill. She was preceded in death by grandfather, William Tony Gray; and great-grandparents, Lester Claude Bell and Beatrice Bell. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday Dec. 14, at A Place To Talk Church, 1546 Brookford Church Rd. in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aubrey and Braiden Sigmon. Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the memorial service at the church. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Gray family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience
*SNOW REMOVAL for Parking Lots and Driveways *Home repairs*custom homes, sheds *remodeling *roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com