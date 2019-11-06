JAMESTOWN Mary Frances "Fran" Head Grantham, 67, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at High Point Medical Center. Fran was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Lumberton, she was the daughter of the Dr. Thomas J. Head Jr. of Wilmington and the late Mary Frances Combs Head. Fran was a graduate of New Hanover High School, Appalachian State University and Université de Paris with a Master of Arts in French/Secondary Education and a Bachelor of Science in French, and graduated cum laude. In addition to her career teaching French at elementary, middle and high school levels, she enjoyed careers as a flight attendant for Pan Am Airways, and in commercial real estate. Honors included Teacher of the Year in 1994, First Union Outstanding Educator Award in 1989, and the Terry Sanford Award in 1989, sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Educators, all at Startown Elementary School in Hickory. She served in many roles including as president of the Foreign Language Association of North Carolina. Fran was an active member and volunteer of Green Street Baptist Church until her illness. She loved working with seniors, and anywhere her administrative skills could best be utilized. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Mark E. Grantham and two rescued cats; brother, Walter Thomas Head of Desoto, Wis.; mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Robertson and husband, Alvin, of White Plains, Ala.; brother-in-law, the Rev. Stephen Grantham and wife, Sheri, of Moultrie, Ga.; sister-in-law, Ruth Tubb and husband, Alan, of Virginia Beach, Va.; nephews, Madison Holloway and Jared Holloway; nieces, Rebecca Gruver and husband, Matt, and Sarah Inzetta and husband, John. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at Green Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Frank Hensley and the Rev. Brandon Ware officiating. Eulogy will be delivered by Mrs. Sandy Dunbar. Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, is in charge of arrangements.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240
JOHN'S LAWN CARE Leaf Removal No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!