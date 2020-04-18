April 16, 2020 - May 25, 1931 Jack Grant, 88, of Newton, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is assisting the Grant family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
A Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Dump Trailer, Gravel Hauled. Free estimates, Insured. Stump grinding & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)