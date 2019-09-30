NEWTON Frank Farron Grant, 65, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Frank was born Aug. 19, 1954, in Swain County, to the late Lowell Buren and Margie Hurley Grant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Thomas, Barbara Little; and a stepdaughter, Donna Mace. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Barbara Lail Grant of the home; son, Andy Grant of Newton; five grandchildren, Macie Novak, Blake Herman, Tiffany Dieso, T.J. and Haley Mace; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Gregory of Newton, Joyce Jones of Ohio: brother, Bud Grant of Hickory; two stepdaughters, Julie Herman and husband, Jeff, of Claremont, Crystal Novak and husband, Richard, of Morganton; and stepson, James Workman and wife, Carolyn, of Conover. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m., at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Don Sigmon officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Grant family.