NEWTON Frank Farron Grant, 65, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Frank was born Aug. 19, 1954, in Swain County, to the late Lowell Buren and Margie Hurley Grant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Thomas, Barbara Little; and a stepdaughter, Donna Mace. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Barbara Lail Grant of the home; son, Andy Grant of Newton; five grandchildren, Macie Novak, Blake Herman, Tiffany Dieso, T.J. and Haley Mace; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Gregory of Newton, Joyce Jones of Ohio: brother, Bud Grant of Hickory; two stepdaughters, Julie Herman and husband, Jeff, of Claremont, Crystal Novak and husband, Richard, of Morganton; and stepson, James Workman and wife, Carolyn, of Conover. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m., at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Don Sigmon officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Grant family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY