STALLINGS Mr. Goodwin, 82, of Stallings, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Reggie was born March 5, 1937, in Wilkes County. He was an Air Force veteran. He retired after 35 years teaching computers for Unisys Corporation in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He served as Baptist deacon and teacher. As Boy Scout leader, he hiked with his sons the 50 mile Mt. Washington trail. After settling in Stallings, he enjoyed bass fishing and continuing his lifelong hobby photography. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reggie Clifton (Cliff) Goodwin Jr. and Electa Eller Goodwin, and sister, Betty Jean Goodwin. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Elmore Goodwin; his children, Linda Goodwin Gaddy (Dean) of Stallings, Steven Goodwin (Rachel) of Central, S.C., and Dwight Goodwin of Memphis, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher, Reggie, Barbara and Heather; and his great-grandchildren, Ray Tribble, Petra Patsolic, and Caroline Hill.
