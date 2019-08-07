NEWTON Shirley Bolick Goodson, 72, of Newton, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, at 12 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. The Goodson family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.

