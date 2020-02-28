March 8, 1930 - February 26, 2020 Maxine Sophanna Keever Goodson, 89, of Maiden passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Atrium Health Lincoln. Born March 8, 1930, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Myrtle McGee Keever. She was a lifelong member of St. Matthews Reformed Church in Maiden. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Fred Keever. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 71 years, Leonard Goodson, of the home; three sons, Dale Goodson and wife, Susan, of Maiden; Sam Goodson and wife, LaDonna, of Maiden; Keith Goodson and wife, Carla, of Maiden; daughter, Linda Hawn and husband, Kenneth of Maiden; six grandchildren, Jason Goodson, Leigh Morrison, Aaron Goodson, Matthew Hawn, Mitchell Hawn, Micah Hawn; 13 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Audrey Whitener of Lincolnton, Leslie Frye of Maiden, Faye Midgett of Maiden, Jeanette Starnes of Hickory, and Mary Jo Williams of Maiden. The funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m., at St. Matthews Reformed Church in Maiden with the Rev. John Barnette officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Reformed Church, P.O. Box 739, Maiden, NC 28650. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
