Goodson, Daniel Dent

May 5, 2020 Daniel Dent Goodson, 84, of Linden, Va., passed away at his home, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, at 4 p.m., at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main St., in Front Royal, Va., with the Rev. Clent Ilderton officiating. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. Mr. Goodson was the youngest son of Estelle Whitaker and Ephraim Goodson, born and raised in Tampa, Fla. "Danny" was a graduating member of the HB Plant High School Class of 1954, and earned a degree in Accounting as a member of University of Florida, Class of 1958. He had a 20 year career in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel distinguishing himself as a pilot and specialist in air operations. He completed his Masters in Accounting and became a CPA. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he returned to Florida in 1978, where he began practicing accounting and eventually opened his own CPA practice in Bradenton, Fla. Upon retiring, he moved to Maiden, and after his wife Joan's passing, he came to live with his son and family in Linden in 2010. He is survived by his son, Daniel B. Goodson of Linden, Va.; and his five grandchildren Brittain, Catherine, Gabrielle, Graeme, and Sophia. Daniel, or "Pop-pop" to his grandchildren and many who knew him locally, also was a past Rotarian in Bradenton, Fla., as well as having served as Elder in the Presbyterian Church in America, Hope Presbyterian, in Bradenton, Fla., and in Orthodox Presbyterian Church, Sovereign Grace Reformed, in Hickory. Having a steadfast love for Christ and his family, he was a philatelist, model maker, avid reader, armchair theologian, friend,...he had a servant's heart and a joy-filled laugh. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Boulder Crest Retreat Foundation, 18370 Bluemont Village Lane, P.O. Box 117, Bluemont, Virginia 20135, or at bouldercrest.org; Eagle Heights Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 403 S. Loudoun St., Winchester VA 22601; or Arlington Street Peoples Assistance Network (A-SPAN); 2020A 14th St. N, Arlington VA 22201. Maddox Funeral Home www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
