March 13, 1925 - March 13, 2020 Pauline passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, who had gathered to celebrate her 95th birthday. She lived a full and abundant life. Born March 13, 1925, in McDowell County, to Jarvis Ray and Bessie Davis Turner, she was the last surviving member of her family. She had 10 brothers and sisters. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Good, to whom she was married for 45 years; and her stepson, Roger "Butch" Good. She is survived by her two sons, Milton (wife, Carol) of Hickory, and Larry (wife, Catie) of Charlotte; stepdaughter, Barbra "Sis" Turner; stepson, Lindon Good; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, Malachi. Her children and grandchildren were the highlight of her life. Pauline embodied grace and elegance. Her smile was frequent and infectious. She was loved and adored by many including many nieces and nephews, siblings, in-laws and dear friends. She was a source of joy to all who knew her. Pauline's love language was food. She spent countless hours preparing, and sharing her home cooking. Her fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits were second to none. No meal was complete unless there were bowls of fresh vegetables on the table. She found a welcoming community for many years at Viewmont Baptist Church where she was a devoted member. Her church and her faith sustained and nurtured her through life's journey. In addition to faith, family was an important part of her foundation. The Turner/Davis annual reunion was a non-negotiable event in her calendar for decades. Pauline enjoyed getting together with extended family and sharing many stories and happy memories. The Good family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to her loving and skilled caregivers who provided her with comfort and assistance during her latter years. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Viewmont Baptist Church with the Revs. Andrew Rawls and the Kay Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Viewmont Baptist Church, 1246 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
11:30AM-1:00PM
Viewmont Baptist Church
1246 2nd St. NE
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 17
Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
1:00PM
Viewmont Baptist Church
1246 2nd St. NE
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
