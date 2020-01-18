MAIDEN Wayne Clifton Goble, 71, of Maiden passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Wayne was born Aug. 26, 1948, in Catawba County to the late Harlee and Alean Helms Goble. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Newton, retired from Ethan Allen in Maiden after 37 1/2 years of service and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Cline Goble. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Krissy Price and husband, Ethan, of Lincolnton; stepson, Robbie Little and fianceé, Jennifer Davis of Maiden; sister, Denise Short and husband, Tommy, of Maiden; two brothers, Boyd Goble and wife, Janice, of Newton and Kevin Goble and wife, Debbie, of Maiden. The funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m., at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Newton with Revs. Bobbie Sherrill and Jody Short officiating. The body will lie in state for 30 minutes, at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church in Denver. The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Newton. Memorials may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church in Newton. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Goble family.
