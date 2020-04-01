June 13, 1932 - March 31, 2020 Cennie "Louise" Martin Goble, 87, of Conover passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate Louise's life will be held Friday, April 3, at 4 p.m., at St Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover. The body will lie in state until 12 p.m., Friday, April 3, at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. A service to celebrate Louise's life will be held at a later date at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Service information

Apr 3
Graveside
Friday, April 3, 2020
4:00PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
6175 St. Peters Church Rd.
Conover, NC 28613
