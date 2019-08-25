NEWTON Joseph "Joe" O. Goble, 104, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory and a complete obituary will follow.
