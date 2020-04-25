April 8, 1929 - April 23, 2020 Grace Lee Rector Glover, 91, of Lincolnton, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born April 8, 1929, in Haywood County, she was the daughter of the late John Banty and Bertha Thomas Rector. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peewee Glover; son, Dewey McCall; three brothers; and five sisters. Left to cherish her memory are five sons, Emmett McCall and wife, Perlita, of Lincolnton; Obie McCall and wife, Gwylyn, of Hickory, Clint McCall and wife, Rita, of Florida, Joseph McCall and wife, Barbara of Missouri, Johnny McCall of Catawba; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m., at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery, in Maiden with Rev. Von Ramsey officiating. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
11:00AM
5045 East Maiden Rd.
Maiden, NC 28650
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
D & R Electrical Service CALL US FOR ALL YOUR RESIDENTIAL NEEDS.... New Homes, Remodel Additions, Adding Outlets/Lights, Etc. 40 YEARS EXPERIENCE CALL 704-202-4541
KIRBY MAINTENANCE