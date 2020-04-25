April 8, 1929 - April 23, 2020 Grace Lee Rector Glover, 91, of Lincolnton, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born April 8, 1929, in Haywood County, she was the daughter of the late John Banty and Bertha Thomas Rector. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peewee Glover; son, Dewey McCall; three brothers; and five sisters. Left to cherish her memory are five sons, Emmett McCall and wife, Perlita, of Lincolnton; Obie McCall and wife, Gwylyn, of Hickory, Clint McCall and wife, Rita, of Florida, Joseph McCall and wife, Barbara of Missouri, Johnny McCall of Catawba; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m., at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery, in Maiden with Rev. Von Ramsey officiating. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com

Apr 25
Graveside
Saturday, April 25, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. View Baptist Church Cemtery
5045 East Maiden Rd.
Maiden, NC 28650
