HICKORY Nancy Day Glenn, 59, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Nancy was born Nov. 18, 1960, beloved daughter and the first of four children to Thomas and Lynda Day in Newton. After graduating from Newton-Conover High School, Nancy went on to study biology at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington and later received a Master's of Physical Therapy at East Carolina University. After graduation, Nancy landed her first job at Frye Regional Medical Center as a Physical Therapist. For the majority of the 1990s, she advanced to Director of Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy at Frye. In 1999, Nancy stepped back from her accomplished career to work part-time Physical Therapy so as to balance her passion for her career and ability to spend more time raising her daughters. In high school, she met Vic Glenn, and they wed June 18, 1983, going on to have two daughters, Lauren and Katherine. She was the greatest spouse and mother, and devoted all of her time to her family. Among her many enjoyments in life, Nancy was a lover of music, gardening, and spending time at her beach home. She would fill the house with the songs she played on her piano, a family gift and passion she developed from her mother and passed down to her daughter. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed gardening and took great pride in her flower collection surrounding her beautiful home on Lake Hickory. On warm days, she could always be found outside enjoying the sun either by the lake or looking out onto the ocean at her beach home in Ocean Isle. One of Nancy's biggest joys in life was to care for the people she loved. She enjoyed hosting many gatherings with family and friends. Nancy would always go above and beyond to create a loving, warm environment full of fun and food. She had a strong focus on faith and family. Nancy was passionately involved in her daughter's lives and beyond elated to become a grandmother in 2017. She took to every role with enthusiasm and commitment, leaving behind a legacy of family values and unconditional love. Nancy was always strong and determined in spirit, pushing herself to be the best she could be in any circumstance. She was not one to be defined by illness, she was determined to be defined by her character. She will be remembered for the love she exuded for life and everyone in it. Nancy was predeceased by her mother and father, Lynda and Thomas Day. She is survived by husband, Vic Glenn; and daughters, Katherine Glenn, Lauren Gaines; son-in-law, Corey Gaines; and two grandchildren, Liam and Noah Gaines. A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church-Hickory, with Pastor Fred Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Nancy Day Glenn and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206