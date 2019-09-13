William Earl Gillman NEWTON Mr. William Earl Gillman, 60, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. There will be a gathering of friends and family Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Maiden Recreation Center.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY