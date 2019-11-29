HUDSON Mr. Paul Edward Gilliam, 92, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born March 9, 1927, in Caldwell County, Paul was a son of the late, Plato G. "P.G." and Lundia Elizabeth Lowman Gilliam. Paul was a long-time member of Poovey's Chapel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. Paul loved attending church and sharing God's word. Paul proudly served our country during World War II, in the United States Navy. Paul retired from Bernhardt Furniture after many years of service. One of the things Paul enjoyed most was working in his workshop. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Lydia Mae Gilliam; two sisters, Eva Harbinson, and Anabelle Marlow; and three brothers, Edgar Gilliam, Carl Gilliam and Ralph Gilliam. Survivors include his children, Paulette Prince (husband, Jack), Doug Gilliam (wife, Wanda) and Sheila Poland (husband, Bruce); a sister, Mozelle Fulbright; grandchildren, Doug Gilliam Jr., Zach Gilliam, and Bailey Gilliam, Jaclyn Swyt, Jennifer Nolan and Julie Laferty; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous other relatives. A celebration of Paul's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m., at the Poovey's Chapel Baptist Church with Pastors Nicky Waters and Mark Dula officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials can be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care at 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Gilliam family.
