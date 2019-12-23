HICKORY Patty Gillespie, 92, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Pinecrest Assisted Living in Hickory. A native of Yancey County, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Nina Stamey Evans, and the wife of Frank Gillespie, who passed away in 2002. Surviving are her cousins, William and Lynda Keith of Asheville, and Jim and Sue Keith of Greensboro. Several other cousins also survive. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., today (Monday, Dec. 23), in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in Burnsville. Her godson, the Right Reverend William J. Keith, will officiate. Burial will be in the Academy Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit www.holcombebrothers.com.