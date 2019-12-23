HICKORY Patty Gillespie, 92, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Pinecrest Assisted Living in Hickory. A native of Yancey County, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Nina Stamey Evans, and the wife of Frank Gillespie, who passed away in 2002. Surviving are her cousins, William and Lynda Keith of Asheville, and Jim and Sue Keith of Greensboro. Several other cousins also survive. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., today (Monday, Dec. 23), in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in Burnsville. Her godson, the Right Reverend William J. Keith, will officiate. Burial will be in the Academy Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit www.holcombebrothers.com.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES