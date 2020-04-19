April 12, 1986 - April 17, 2020 Kyle Anderson Gilbert, 34, of Catawba passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born April 12, 1986, in Catawba County to Billy "Andy" Gilbert and Annette Sherrill Gilbert. Kyle was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba and was employed as an afterschool director with Sally's YMCA in Denver. He enjoyed attending concerts, Panthers football, racing and wrestling. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Sherrill; and grandmother, Marlene Gilbert. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Billy "Andy" and Annette Sherrill Gilbert of Catawba; grandfather, Albert R. Gilbert of Maiden; grandmother, Juanita Sherrill of Catawba; aunts and uncles, Nancy and Bob Drum of Newton, Christi Kirk of Catawba, Tim and Teresa Gilbert of Maiden, Lee Gilbert of Lincolnton; and cousins, Mindy Cody, Ashlyn Cody, Brennan Cody, Eddie Gilbert, Bryson Gilbert and Karlyn Gilbert. A service to celebrate Kyle's life will be held for immediate family in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Dave Cash will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba. Kyle's body will lie-in-state, Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Balls Creek Campground. Memorials may be made to Balls Creek Campground, Bob Drum, 3891 Caldwell Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Sally's YMCA, 1601 Forney Creek Parkway, Denver, NC 28037. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
Apr 19
The body will lie in state
Sunday, April 19, 2020
10:00AM-4:00PM
10:00AM-4:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
