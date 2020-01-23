GRANITE FALLS Jackie Gilbert, 73, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson. He was born May 7, 1946, son of the late Donald Lee Gilbert and Violet Woodward Gilbert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Billy Gilbert. Mr. Gilbert was an active member of Temple Hill Baptist Church; he loved music and being the church sound technician. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 32 years, Joan Starnes Gilbert of the home; daughter, Angelia McNeely (Joe) of Hudson; son, Michael Gilbert (Kay Lynn) of Granite Falls; two stepsons, Chad and Jeremy Benfield of Granite Falls; stepdaughter, Lisa Bracken (Matt) of Asheville; sister, Margie Sweet of Granite Falls; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Temple Hill Baptist Church, 4400 Temple Hill Church Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 24, at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Granite Falls, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Darrell Hatchel and the Rev. Clyde Bumgarner. Burial will be private. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary at www.mackiefh.com.
