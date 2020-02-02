April 21, 2019 - May 9, 2019 Hilde Gilbert, 88, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Blue Ridge Health Care. She was born April 21, 1931, in Germany, daughter of the late Friedrich and Auguste Horz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Michael Hadschin. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Klaus Hadschin (Hui Ku Cha Hadschin) of Granite Falls; and Helmut Hadschin (Elfie) of Austria; two grandsons, Jerry Hadschin and Richard Hadschin of Granite Falls; one granddaughter, Melanie Hadschin Brandner of Austria; Eric Uncangco of Hawaii; and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Dry Ponds Baptist Church Monday, May 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Rob Evans officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Mackie Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com. Mackie Funeral Home www.mackiefh.com

