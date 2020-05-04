April 28, 2020 - April 28, 2020 Heaven has a new and precious angel, Yamaha Lane Gibson, was born Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, and entered into the arms of Jesus just minutes later that same day, at 3:45 p.m. The birth of Yamaha was a much anticipated event and he was loved from the moment his family knew of his expected arrival. His short life was a brief gift given and will live on in the memory of his family. Born nearly 19 weeks early, weighing only 13.2 ounces and only 7.3 inched long, he was perfectly beautiful. Although his life was very short, he has left a mark on the hearts of his family that will last forever. Yamaha Lane Gibson was the beloved son of Danny Ray Gibson and Mallory Nicole Bradshaw, both of Connelly Springs. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Nichole Bradshaw and Kenny Starnes of Lenoir; maternal grandfather, Troy Bradshaw of Connelly Springs; paternal grandmother, Gloria "Missy" Burnett and husband, Corey, of Connelly Springs; maternal grandfather, Roy Gibson and Sherry Freeman of Hickory; great-grandparents, Jack and Denise Simmons of Icard, and Peggy Teague of Connelly Springs; aunts and uncles, Devin and Roger Potter, Anna Bradshaw, Nicole Wadlington, Angie Hyler, Joanne Turner, Scott and Brenna Punch, Jimmy Gibson, Dayton Gragg, Desmond Burnett, Kilyn Burnett, Remy Burnett, Olivia Burnett, Jordan Teague, Alexis Freeman, Harley Freeman and David Miller. This precious angel was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Clyde Teague, Betty Gibson and William Gibson. A private family funeral service to honor this precious child will be held Wednesday, May 6, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home in Lenoir, with the Rev. Bryan Davis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Catawba Memorial Park Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., at Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home in Lenoir, for two hour prior to the service. Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home is open to the public. Please feel free to wear red, white and Yamaha blue in honor of Yamaha and his parents. Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home www.pendrysfuneralhome.com
