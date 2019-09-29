VALDESE Billy Homer Gibbs, 83, of Valdese passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, at First United Methodist Church in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
