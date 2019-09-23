VALE Annette Sain Geymont, 74, of Vale, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Mrs. Geymont, born in Cleveland County, was the daughter of the late Otis Sain and Mae Tallent Sain. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Scott Geymont; brothers, Harold and Edwin Sain; a baby sister; and a niece, Pamela Sain Anderson. Annette touched many lives as a teacher in the Lincoln County School system. She taught for 30 years at Park, Union, and Battleground Elementary Schools. She was a charter member of the Delta Sigma chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Annette's funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vale, with Pastor John Locke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3:30 p.m., before the funeral. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Geymont of the home; daughter, Donna Warlick and husband, Michael, of Vale; son, Jonathan Geymont and wife, Katy, of Lincolnton; sisters, Brenda King of Durham, Janice Sain of Vale; and grandchildren, Carson Warlick, Parker Warlick, Jackson Geymont and Gemma Geymont. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society; Word of Life Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 75, Vale, NC 28168; or Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 7, Vale, NC 28168. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Geymont family.
