TAYLORSVILLE Garry Lee Gentle, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The family will receive friends today (Sunday, Nov. 17), from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at Little River Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.