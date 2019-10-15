HICKORY Johnnie Leo Gardner, 76, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Born July 30, 1943, in Alturas, Calif., He was the son of the late Leland and Donna Farber Gardner. Johnnie was an employee of Farr Co/Camfil for 47 years. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Zella Gardner; children, Daniel Gardner and wife, Elizabeth, of Hickory, Cindy Weaver and husband, Shane, of Bethlehem Community; grandson, Stephen Gardner and wife, Rebecca, of Savannah, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Alyssa Gardner; and his beloved pups, Beau and Chloe. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Gardner family is under the care of Catawba Funeral Home.
